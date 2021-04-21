Earnings results for United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares is estimated to report earnings on 04/21/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

United Security Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $8.46 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. United Security Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Dividend Strength: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.56%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. United Security Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

In the past three months, United Security Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.80% of the stock of United Security Bancshares is held by insiders. Only 24.94% of the stock of United Security Bancshares is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO



The P/E ratio of United Security Bancshares is 13.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of United Security Bancshares is 13.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. United Security Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here