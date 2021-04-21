Earnings results for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Dividend Strength: Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products does not currently pay a dividend. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

In the past three months, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.40% of the stock of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products is held by insiders. 70.95% of the stock of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP



Earnings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.68) to ($0.95) per share. The P/E ratio of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products is -7.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products is -7.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a P/B Ratio of 0.33. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here