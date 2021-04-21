Earnings results for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Its revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has generated $4.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Verizon Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Verizon Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.69, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.36%. The high price target for VZ is $70.00 and the low price target for VZ is $57.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Verizon Communications has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.69, Verizon Communications has a forecasted upside of 7.4% from its current price of $58.39. Verizon Communications has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.30%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Verizon Communications has been increasing its dividend for 14 years. The dividend payout ratio of Verizon Communications is 52.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Verizon Communications will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.81% next year. This indicates that Verizon Communications will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

In the past three months, Verizon Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $177,472.00 in company stock. Only 0.07% of the stock of Verizon Communications is held by insiders. 64.85% of the stock of Verizon Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ



Earnings for Verizon Communications are expected to grow by 3.56% in the coming year, from $4.77 to $4.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Verizon Communications is 12.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Verizon Communications is 12.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.67. Verizon Communications has a PEG Ratio of 3.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Verizon Communications has a P/B Ratio of 3.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

