Earnings results for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Washington Trust Bancorp last announced its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp has generated $3.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Washington Trust Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Washington Trust Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.73%. The high price target for WASH is $40.00 and the low price target for WASH is $36.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.05%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Washington Trust Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Washington Trust Bancorp is 52.53%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Washington Trust Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.80% next year. This indicates that Washington Trust Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

In the past three months, Washington Trust Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.28% of the stock of Washington Trust Bancorp is held by insiders. 71.46% of the stock of Washington Trust Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Washington Trust Bancorp are expected to decrease by -15.76% in the coming year, from $3.87 to $3.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Washington Trust Bancorp is 12.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Washington Trust Bancorp is 12.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. Washington Trust Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

