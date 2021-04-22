Earnings results for Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Amalgamated Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.55 million. Amalgamated Financial has generated $1.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Amalgamated Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amalgamated Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.21%. The high price target for AMAL is $19.00 and the low price target for AMAL is $13.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Amalgamated Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.63, Amalgamated Financial has a forecasted upside of 0.2% from its current price of $16.59. Amalgamated Financial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Amalgamated Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Amalgamated Financial is 21.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Amalgamated Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.70% next year. This indicates that Amalgamated Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

In the past three months, Amalgamated Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $153,373.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL



Earnings for Amalgamated Financial are expected to decrease by -1.46% in the coming year, from $1.37 to $1.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Amalgamated Financial is 11.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Amalgamated Financial is 11.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71.

