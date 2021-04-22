Earnings results for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Ameris Bancorp last issued its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameris Bancorp has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Ameris Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ameris Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.32%. The high price target for ABCB is $60.00 and the low price target for ABCB is $25.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp has a dividend yield of 1.24%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ameris Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ameris Bancorp is 15.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ameris Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.67% next year. This indicates that Ameris Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

In the past three months, Ameris Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $262,440.00 in company stock. Only 5.40% of the stock of Ameris Bancorp is held by insiders. 81.92% of the stock of Ameris Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB



Earnings for Ameris Bancorp are expected to decrease by -10.67% in the coming year, from $4.03 to $3.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Ameris Bancorp is 14.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Ameris Bancorp is 14.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. Ameris Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

