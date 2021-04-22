Earnings results for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance last posted its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.1. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.13%. The high price target for ARI is $15.00 and the low price target for ARI is $15.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a forecasted upside of 0.1% from its current price of $14.98. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.59%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is 79.10%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will have a dividend payout ratio of 106.87% in the coming year. This indicates that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

In the past three months, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.46% of the stock of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is held by insiders. 63.71% of the stock of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI



Earnings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance are expected to grow by 42.39% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $1.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is 65.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is 65.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

