Arch Resources, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.67.

Arch Resources last released its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.29. The company earned $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. Its revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arch Resources has generated $11.13 earnings per share over the last year. Arch Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arch Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.64%. The high price target for ARCH is $75.00 and the low price target for ARCH is $26.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arch Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.67, Arch Resources has a forecasted upside of 7.6% from its current price of $48.00. Arch Resources has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Arch Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Arch Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Arch Resources insiders have bought 97.57% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $137,610.00 in company stock and sold $69,650.00 in company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of Arch Resources is held by insiders.

Earnings for Arch Resources are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($7.26) to $3.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Arch Resources is -2.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Arch Resources is -2.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arch Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

