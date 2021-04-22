Earnings results for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Associated Banc last released its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Associated Banc has generated $1.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Associated Banc has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Associated Banc in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.12%. The high price target for ASB is $21.00 and the low price target for ASB is $13.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Associated Banc has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 1 buy rating, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.71, Associated Banc has a forecasted downside of 26.1% from its current price of $21.27. Associated Banc has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc pays a meaningful dividend of 3.45%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Associated Banc has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Associated Banc is 36.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Associated Banc will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.54% next year. This indicates that Associated Banc will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

In the past three months, Associated Banc insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,145,126.00 in company stock. Only 2.38% of the stock of Associated Banc is held by insiders. 72.49% of the stock of Associated Banc is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB



Earnings for Associated Banc are expected to grow by 14.95% in the coming year, from $1.07 to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Associated Banc is 11.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Associated Banc is 11.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. Associated Banc has a PEG Ratio of 2.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Associated Banc has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

