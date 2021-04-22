Earnings results for Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares last released its quarterly earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm earned $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.0. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.99%. The high price target for ACBI is $27.00 and the low price target for ACBI is $14.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.33, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a forecasted downside of 9.0% from its current price of $24.54. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares does not currently pay a dividend. Atlantic Capital Bancshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

In the past three months, Atlantic Capital Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of Atlantic Capital Bancshares is held by insiders. 84.54% of the stock of Atlantic Capital Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI



Earnings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares are expected to grow by 37.50% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $1.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Atlantic Capital Bancshares is 26.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Atlantic Capital Bancshares is 26.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a PEG Ratio of 1.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here