Earnings results for Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Atlantic Union Bankshares last posted its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm earned $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares has generated $2.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. Atlantic Union Bankshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atlantic Union Bankshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.52%. The high price target for AUB is $43.00 and the low price target for AUB is $27.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Atlantic Union Bankshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.00, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a forecasted downside of 8.5% from its current price of $38.26. Atlantic Union Bankshares has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.68%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Atlantic Union Bankshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Atlantic Union Bankshares is 36.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Atlantic Union Bankshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.37% next year. This indicates that Atlantic Union Bankshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

In the past three months, Atlantic Union Bankshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Atlantic Union Bankshares is held by insiders. 67.76% of the stock of Atlantic Union Bankshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB



Earnings for Atlantic Union Bankshares are expected to grow by 18.00% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $2.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Atlantic Union Bankshares is 20.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Atlantic Union Bankshares is 20.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

