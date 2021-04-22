Earnings results for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

BankUnited last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business earned $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8. BankUnited has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BankUnited in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.05%. The high price target for BKU is $51.00 and the low price target for BKU is $21.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BankUnited has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.83, BankUnited has a forecasted downside of 17.1% from its current price of $43.20. BankUnited has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited pays a meaningful dividend of 2.19%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BankUnited has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BankUnited is 29.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BankUnited will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.83% next year. This indicates that BankUnited will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

In the past three months, BankUnited insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $298,487.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of BankUnited is held by insiders. 97.34% of the stock of BankUnited is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU



Earnings for BankUnited are expected to grow by 55.38% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $2.89 per share. The P/E ratio of BankUnited is 20.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of BankUnited is 20.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. BankUnited has a PEG Ratio of 4.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BankUnited has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

