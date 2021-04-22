Earnings results for BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

BJ’s Restaurants last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $197 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year. BJ’s Restaurants has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BJ’s Restaurants in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.91, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.94%. The high price target for BJRI is $80.00 and the low price target for BJRI is $19.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BJ’s Restaurants has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.91, BJ’s Restaurants has a forecasted downside of 8.9% from its current price of $59.20. BJ’s Restaurants has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants does not currently pay a dividend. BJ’s Restaurants does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

In the past three months, BJ’s Restaurants insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,288,875.00 in company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of BJ’s Restaurants is held by insiders. 96.44% of the stock of BJ’s Restaurants is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI



Earnings for BJ’s Restaurants are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.03) to $0.19 per share. The P/E ratio of BJ’s Restaurants is -51.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BJ’s Restaurants is -51.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BJ’s Restaurants has a PEG Ratio of 16.46. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BJ’s Restaurants has a P/B Ratio of 3.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

