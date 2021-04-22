Earnings results for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Cadence Bancorporation last issued its earnings results on January 24th, 2021. The reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year. Cadence Bancorporation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cadence Bancorporation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.06%. The high price target for CADE is $25.00 and the low price target for CADE is $10.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cadence Bancorporation has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.17, Cadence Bancorporation has a forecasted downside of 11.1% from its current price of $21.55. Cadence Bancorporation has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation pays a meaningful dividend of 2.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cadence Bancorporation has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cadence Bancorporation is 34.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cadence Bancorporation will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.71% next year. This indicates that Cadence Bancorporation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

In the past three months, Cadence Bancorporation insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,582,530.00 in company stock. Only 3.03% of the stock of Cadence Bancorporation is held by insiders. 90.13% of the stock of Cadence Bancorporation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE



Earnings for Cadence Bancorporation are expected to grow by 210.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $1.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Cadence Bancorporation is -7.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cadence Bancorporation has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

