Earnings results for CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CalAmp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.21%. The high price target for CAMP is $14.00 and the low price target for CAMP is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp does not currently pay a dividend. CalAmp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

In the past three months, CalAmp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of CalAmp is held by insiders. 74.07% of the stock of CalAmp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP



Earnings for CalAmp are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to $0.05 per share. The P/E ratio of CalAmp is -3.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CalAmp is -3.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CalAmp has a P/B Ratio of 2.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

