Earnings results for Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group is estimated to report earnings on 04/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Capital City Bank Group last issued its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. Capital City Bank Group has generated $1.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Capital City Bank Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capital City Bank Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.93%. The high price target for CCBG is $22.50 and the low price target for CCBG is $22.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Capital City Bank Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.50, Capital City Bank Group has a forecasted downside of 10.9% from its current price of $25.26. Capital City Bank Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.41%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Capital City Bank Group has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Capital City Bank Group is 32.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Capital City Bank Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.09% next year. This indicates that Capital City Bank Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

In the past three months, Capital City Bank Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.00% of the stock of Capital City Bank Group is held by insiders. 39.97% of the stock of Capital City Bank Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG



Earnings for Capital City Bank Group are expected to decrease by -10.94% in the coming year, from $1.92 to $1.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Capital City Bank Group is 13.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Capital City Bank Group is 13.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. Capital City Bank Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

