Earnings results for Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Capstar Financial last issued its earnings data on January 29th, 2021. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The company earned $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 million. Capstar Financial has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Capstar Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capstar Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.52%. The high price target for CSTR is $22.00 and the low price target for CSTR is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Capstar Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Capstar Financial has a forecasted upside of 1.5% from its current price of $17.73. Capstar Financial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial has a dividend yield of 1.16%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Capstar Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Capstar Financial is 15.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Capstar Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.60% next year. This indicates that Capstar Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

In the past three months, Capstar Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $119,600.00 in company stock. Only 13.60% of the stock of Capstar Financial is held by insiders. Only 32.08% of the stock of Capstar Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR



Earnings for Capstar Financial are expected to grow by 7.03% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Capstar Financial is 17.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Capstar Financial is 17.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. Capstar Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

