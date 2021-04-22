Earnings results for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Chart Industries last announced its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm earned $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. Chart Industries has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.5. Chart Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chart Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $130.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.57%. The high price target for GTLS is $170.00 and the low price target for GTLS is $62.00. There are currently 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Chart Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 12 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $130.71, Chart Industries has a forecasted downside of 3.6% from its current price of $135.55. Chart Industries has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Chart Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

In the past three months, Chart Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.68% of the stock of Chart Industries is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS



Earnings for Chart Industries are expected to grow by 35.08% in the coming year, from $2.48 to $3.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Chart Industries is 77.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Chart Industries is 77.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.71. Chart Industries has a P/B Ratio of 3.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here