Earnings results for Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Clearfield last released its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Clearfield has generated $0.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.2. Clearfield has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clearfield in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.57%. The high price target for CLFD is $37.00 and the low price target for CLFD is $30.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Clearfield has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.50, Clearfield has a forecasted upside of 12.6% from its current price of $29.76. Clearfield has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield does not currently pay a dividend. Clearfield does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

In the past three months, Clearfield insiders have sold 2,752.21% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $50,250.00 in company stock and sold $1,433,237.00 in company stock. Only 18.40% of the stock of Clearfield is held by insiders. Only 33.85% of the stock of Clearfield is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD



The P/E ratio of Clearfield is 56.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Clearfield is 56.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.77. Clearfield has a P/B Ratio of 4.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here