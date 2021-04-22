Earnings results for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación last posted its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $405 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.09, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.14%. The high price target for VLRS is $20.10 and the low price target for VLRS is $12.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.09, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a forecasted upside of 14.1% from its current price of $14.97. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación does not currently pay a dividend. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

In the past three months, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.51) to $0.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación is -9.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a P/B Ratio of 5.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

