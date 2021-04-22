Earnings results for CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

CrossFirst Bankshares last released its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.11 million. CrossFirst Bankshares has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.4. CrossFirst Bankshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CrossFirst Bankshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.37%. The high price target for CFB is $15.00 and the low price target for CFB is $9.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares does not currently pay a dividend. CrossFirst Bankshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

In the past three months, CrossFirst Bankshares insiders have sold 233.24% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $99,400.00 in company stock and sold $331,245.00 in company stock. Only 8.85% of the stock of CrossFirst Bankshares is held by insiders. 44.55% of the stock of CrossFirst Bankshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB



Earnings for CrossFirst Bankshares are expected to grow by 60.00% in the coming year, from $0.40 to $0.64 per share. The P/E ratio of CrossFirst Bankshares is 193.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of CrossFirst Bankshares is 193.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. CrossFirst Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

