Earnings results for DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

DMC Global last announced its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business earned $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. DMC Global has generated $3.75 earnings per share over the last year. DMC Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DMC Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.69%. The high price target for BOOM is $67.00 and the low price target for BOOM is $50.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global does not currently pay a dividend. DMC Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

In the past three months, DMC Global insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,107,577.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of DMC Global is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM



Earnings for DMC Global are expected to grow by 390.91% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.54 per share. The P/E ratio of DMC Global is -135.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DMC Global is -135.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DMC Global has a PEG Ratio of 4.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DMC Global has a P/B Ratio of 4.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

