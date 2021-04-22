Earnings results for Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings Inc is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Employers last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $191.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.57 million. Employers has generated $3.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Employers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Employers (NYSE:EIG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Employers in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Employers.

Dividend Strength: Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Employers pays a meaningful dividend of 2.49%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Employers has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Employers is 31.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Employers will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.05% next year. This indicates that Employers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Employers (NYSE:EIG)

In the past three months, Employers insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $327,478.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Employers is held by insiders. 79.13% of the stock of Employers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Employers (NYSE:EIG



Earnings for Employers are expected to decrease by -11.90% in the coming year, from $2.10 to $1.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Employers is 14.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Employers is 14.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. Employers has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

