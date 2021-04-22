Earnings results for First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

First American Corporation (The) is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06.

First American Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. The company earned $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. First American Financial has generated $5.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. First American Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First American Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.51%. The high price target for FAF is $73.00 and the low price target for FAF is $55.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

First American Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.57, First American Financial has a forecasted upside of 7.5% from its current price of $61.92. First American Financial has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First American Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First American Financial is 31.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First American Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.29% next year. This indicates that First American Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

In the past three months, First American Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of First American Financial is held by insiders. 83.32% of the stock of First American Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF



Earnings for First American Financial are expected to decrease by -9.79% in the coming year, from $5.62 to $5.07 per share. The P/E ratio of First American Financial is 10.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of First American Financial is 10.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. First American Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here