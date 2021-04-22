Earnings results for First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

First Merchants last issued its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. First Merchants has generated $3.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. First Merchants has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Merchants in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.77%. The high price target for FRME is $46.00 and the low price target for FRME is $28.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

First Merchants has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.33, First Merchants has a forecasted downside of 20.8% from its current price of $45.86. First Merchants has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants pays a meaningful dividend of 2.32%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Merchants has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Merchants is 30.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Merchants will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.60% next year. This indicates that First Merchants will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

In the past three months, First Merchants insiders have sold 63,408.85% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $1,017.00 in company stock and sold $645,885.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of First Merchants is held by insiders. 69.06% of the stock of First Merchants is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME



Earnings for First Merchants are expected to decrease by -3.47% in the coming year, from $2.59 to $2.50 per share. The P/E ratio of First Merchants is 16.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of First Merchants is 16.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. First Merchants has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

