Earnings results for Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-6.45.

Forte Biosciences last issued its earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Forte Biosciences has generated ($40.33) earnings per share over the last year. Forte Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Forte Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $82.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 136.86%. The high price target for FBRX is $105.00 and the low price target for FBRX is $70.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Forte Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $82.00, Forte Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 136.9% from its current price of $34.62. Forte Biosciences has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Forte Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

In the past three months, Forte Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.90% of the stock of Forte Biosciences is held by insiders. 53.03% of the stock of Forte Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX



Earnings for Forte Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($7.78) to ($2.04) per share. The P/E ratio of Forte Biosciences is -1.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Forte Biosciences is -1.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Forte Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 5.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

