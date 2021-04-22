Earnings results for FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

FVCBankcorp last announced its earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company earned $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.62 million. FVCBankcorp has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. FVCBankcorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FVCBankcorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.15%. The high price target for FVCB is $19.00 and the low price target for FVCB is $19.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

FVCBankcorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, FVCBankcorp has a forecasted upside of 2.2% from its current price of $18.60. FVCBankcorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp does not currently pay a dividend. FVCBankcorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB)

In the past three months, FVCBankcorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $158,299.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 21.55% of the stock of FVCBankcorp is held by insiders. Only 28.63% of the stock of FVCBankcorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB



Earnings for FVCBankcorp are expected to decrease by -9.09% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of FVCBankcorp is 18.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of FVCBankcorp is 18.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71.

More latest stories: here