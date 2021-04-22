Earnings results for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Glacier Bancorp last posted its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. Glacier Bancorp has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.2. Glacier Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Glacier Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 35.83%. The high price target for GBCI is $40.00 and the low price target for GBCI is $36.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Glacier Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.00, Glacier Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 35.8% from its current price of $59.22. Glacier Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.14%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Glacier Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Glacier Bancorp is 52.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Glacier Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.41% next year. This indicates that Glacier Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

In the past three months, Glacier Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of Glacier Bancorp is held by insiders. 68.09% of the stock of Glacier Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI



Earnings for Glacier Bancorp are expected to decrease by -8.55% in the coming year, from $2.69 to $2.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Glacier Bancorp is 23.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Glacier Bancorp is 23.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. Glacier Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 2.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

