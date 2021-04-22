Earnings results for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. is estimated to report earnings on 04/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. last released its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.73 by $13.92. The business earned $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.82 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has generated $9.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.4. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $157.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.52%. The high price target for ASR is $165.00 and the low price target for ASR is $150.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.80, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $157.50, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a forecasted downside of 11.5% from its current price of $178.01. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. does not currently pay a dividend. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

In the past three months, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.38% of the stock of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR



Earnings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. are expected to grow by 109.54% in the coming year, from $2.83 to $5.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. is 41.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. is 41.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 27.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a PEG Ratio of 6.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a P/B Ratio of 2.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here