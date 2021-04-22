Earnings results for Herc (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Herc last released its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Herc has generated $3.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.7. Herc has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Herc (NYSE:HRI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Herc in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $82.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.99%. The high price target for HRI is $120.00 and the low price target for HRI is $38.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Herc has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $82.80, Herc has a forecasted downside of 14.0% from its current price of $96.27. Herc has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Herc (NYSE:HRI)

Herc does not currently pay a dividend. Herc does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Herc (NYSE:HRI)

In the past three months, Herc insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Herc is held by insiders. 94.53% of the stock of Herc is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Herc (NYSE:HRI



Earnings for Herc are expected to grow by 24.44% in the coming year, from $2.66 to $3.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Herc is 38.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Herc is 38.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 27.25. Herc has a PEG Ratio of 1.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Herc has a P/B Ratio of 4.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

