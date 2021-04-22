Earnings results for Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Heritage Financial last posted its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The company earned $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million. Heritage Financial has generated $1.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. Heritage Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Heritage Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.25%. The high price target for HFWA is $28.00 and the low price target for HFWA is $28.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.96%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Heritage Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Heritage Financial is 43.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Heritage Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.12% next year. This indicates that Heritage Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

In the past three months, Heritage Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $157,959.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Heritage Financial is held by insiders. 80.75% of the stock of Heritage Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA



Earnings for Heritage Financial are expected to grow by 12.04% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $1.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Heritage Financial is 25.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Heritage Financial is 25.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. Heritage Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

