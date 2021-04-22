Earnings results for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Independent Bank last released its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Independent Bank has generated $5.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. Independent Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Independent Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.03%. The high price target for INDB is $82.00 and the low price target for INDB is $58.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 2.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Independent Bank has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Independent Bank is 34.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Independent Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.08% next year. This indicates that Independent Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

In the past three months, Independent Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.17% of the stock of Independent Bank is held by insiders. 80.44% of the stock of Independent Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB



Earnings for Independent Bank are expected to decrease by -0.56% in the coming year, from $3.57 to $3.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Independent Bank is 19.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Independent Bank is 19.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. Independent Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

