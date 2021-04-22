Earnings results for Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Insteel Industries last posted its earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.6. Insteel Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Insteel Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 40.49%. The high price target for IIIN is $19.00 and the low price target for IIIN is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Insteel Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, Insteel Industries has a forecasted downside of 40.5% from its current price of $31.93. Insteel Industries has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries has a dividend yield of 0.38%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Insteel Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

In the past three months, Insteel Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $37,895.00 in company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of Insteel Industries is held by insiders. 78.36% of the stock of Insteel Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN



The P/E ratio of Insteel Industries is 32.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Insteel Industries is 32.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.71. Insteel Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

