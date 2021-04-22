Earnings results for Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Knowles last announced its earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Knowles has generated $0.86 earnings per share over the last year. Knowles has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Knowles (NYSE:KN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Knowles in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.17%. The high price target for KN is $23.00 and the low price target for KN is $20.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Knowles has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.00, Knowles has a forecasted upside of 4.2% from its current price of $21.12. Knowles has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles does not currently pay a dividend. Knowles does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Knowles (NYSE:KN)

In the past three months, Knowles insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,076,114.00 in company stock. Only 4.48% of the stock of Knowles is held by insiders. 96.17% of the stock of Knowles is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Knowles (NYSE:KN



Earnings for Knowles are expected to grow by 113.04% in the coming year, from $0.46 to $0.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Knowles is -527.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Knowles is -527.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Knowles has a PEG Ratio of 1.95. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Knowles has a P/B Ratio of 1.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

