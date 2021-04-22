Earnings results for Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 04/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Macatawa Bank last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business earned $23.59 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. Macatawa Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Dividend Strength: Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 3.34%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Macatawa Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

In the past three months, Macatawa Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.30% of the stock of Macatawa Bank is held by insiders. Only 32.88% of the stock of Macatawa Bank is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC



The P/E ratio of Macatawa Bank is 11.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Macatawa Bank is 11.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. Macatawa Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here