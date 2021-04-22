Earnings results for MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

MarineMax last released its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm earned $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax has generated $3.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. MarineMax has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MarineMax in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.71%. The high price target for HZO is $67.00 and the low price target for HZO is $16.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MarineMax has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.38, MarineMax has a forecasted downside of 7.7% from its current price of $47.00. MarineMax has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax does not currently pay a dividend. MarineMax does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

In the past three months, MarineMax insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,278,680.00 in company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of MarineMax is held by insiders. 99.76% of the stock of MarineMax is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO



Earnings for MarineMax are expected to grow by 5.68% in the coming year, from $3.87 to $4.09 per share. The P/E ratio of MarineMax is 14.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of MarineMax is 14.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.76. MarineMax has a P/B Ratio of 2.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

