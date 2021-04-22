Earnings results for Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.56.

Mattel last released its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mattel has generated ($0.30) earnings per share over the last year. Mattel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mattel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.03, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.92%. The high price target for MAT is $27.00 and the low price target for MAT is $8.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel does not currently pay a dividend. Mattel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

In the past three months, Mattel insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Mattel is held by insiders. 97.70% of the stock of Mattel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT



Earnings for Mattel are expected to grow by 32.43% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Mattel is -2,085.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mattel has a P/B Ratio of 14.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

