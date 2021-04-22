Earnings results for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp is estimated to report earnings on 04/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Merchants Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp has generated $2.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Merchants Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Merchants Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.52%. The high price target for MBIN is $44.00 and the low price target for MBIN is $18.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp has a dividend yield of 0.94%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Merchants Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Merchants Bancorp is 15.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Merchants Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.89% next year. This indicates that Merchants Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

In the past three months, Merchants Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $356,200.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 43.42% of the stock of Merchants Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 21.45% of the stock of Merchants Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN



Earnings for Merchants Bancorp are expected to decrease by -14.12% in the coming year, from $5.31 to $4.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Merchants Bancorp is 8.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Merchants Bancorp is 8.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. Merchants Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 2.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

