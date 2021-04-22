Earnings results for MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

MidWestOne Financial Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm earned $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. MidWestOne Financial Group has generated $3.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.2. MidWestOne Financial Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MidWestOne Financial Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.03%. The high price target for MOFG is $22.50 and the low price target for MOFG is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MidWestOne Financial Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.25, MidWestOne Financial Group has a forecasted downside of 26.0% from its current price of $30.08. MidWestOne Financial Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.07%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MidWestOne Financial Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of MidWestOne Financial Group is 26.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MidWestOne Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.79% next year. This indicates that MidWestOne Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

In the past three months, MidWestOne Financial Group insiders have sold 473.65% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $10,027.00 in company stock and sold $57,520.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of MidWestOne Financial Group is held by insiders. 56.87% of the stock of MidWestOne Financial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG



Earnings for MidWestOne Financial Group are expected to grow by 15.42% in the coming year, from $2.01 to $2.32 per share. The P/E ratio of MidWestOne Financial Group is 143.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of MidWestOne Financial Group is 143.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. MidWestOne Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here