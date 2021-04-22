Earnings results for National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

National Bank last announced its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. National Bank has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. National Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.58%. The high price target for NBHC is $35.00 and the low price target for NBHC is $28.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 2.15%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. National Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of National Bank is 32.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, National Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.18% next year. This indicates that National Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

In the past three months, National Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of National Bank is held by insiders. 97.73% of the stock of National Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC



Earnings for National Bank are expected to decrease by -17.91% in the coming year, from $2.68 to $2.20 per share. The P/E ratio of National Bank is 15.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of National Bank is 15.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. National Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

