Earnings results for Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Old Republic International last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm earned $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Old Republic International has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3. Old Republic International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Old Republic International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.60%. The high price target for ORI is $25.00 and the low price target for ORI is $25.00. There are currently 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Strong Buy.”

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, Old Republic International has a forecasted upside of 4.6% from its current price of $23.90. Old Republic International has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International pays a meaningful dividend of 3.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Old Republic International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Old Republic International is 47.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Old Republic International will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.33% next year. This indicates that Old Republic International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

In the past three months, Old Republic International insiders have sold 5,173.42% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $43,026.00 in company stock and sold $2,268,940.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Old Republic International is held by insiders. 72.58% of the stock of Old Republic International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI



Earnings for Old Republic International are expected to decrease by -13.16% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Old Republic International is 22.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Old Republic International is 22.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. Old Republic International has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

