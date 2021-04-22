Earnings results for Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Precision Drilling last announced its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Precision Drilling has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Precision Drilling has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Precision Drilling in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.20%. The high price target for PDS is $42.00 and the low price target for PDS is $18.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling does not currently pay a dividend. Precision Drilling does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

In the past three months, Precision Drilling insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.95% of the stock of Precision Drilling is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS



Earnings for Precision Drilling are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($6.67) to ($8.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Precision Drilling is -6.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Precision Drilling is -6.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Precision Drilling has a P/B Ratio of 0.32. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

