Earnings results for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Reliant Bancorp last posted its earnings data on January 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.57 million. Reliant Bancorp has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Reliant Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Reliant Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.08%. The high price target for RBNC is $30.00 and the low price target for RBNC is $18.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Reliant Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.60, Reliant Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 12.1% from its current price of $27.98. Reliant Bancorp has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Reliant Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Reliant Bancorp is 31.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Reliant Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.81% next year. This indicates that Reliant Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

In the past three months, Reliant Bancorp insiders have bought 71.34% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $80,976.00 in company stock and sold $47,260.00 in company stock. Only 12.30% of the stock of Reliant Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 31.00% of the stock of Reliant Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC



Earnings for Reliant Bancorp are expected to decrease by -10.58% in the coming year, from $2.08 to $1.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Reliant Bancorp is 18.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Reliant Bancorp is 18.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. Reliant Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

