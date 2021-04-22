Earnings results for Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Safehold last released its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. Safehold has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.3. Safehold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Safehold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $82.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.15%. The high price target for SAFE is $95.00 and the low price target for SAFE is $70.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Safehold has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $82.50, Safehold has a forecasted upside of 17.2% from its current price of $70.42. Safehold has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold has a dividend yield of 0.94%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Safehold has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Safehold is 73.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Safehold will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.87% next year. This indicates that Safehold will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

In the past three months, Safehold insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,383,029.00 in company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of Safehold is held by insiders. Only 26.40% of the stock of Safehold is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE



Earnings for Safehold are expected to grow by 13.68% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Safehold is 62.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Safehold is 62.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. Safehold has a P/B Ratio of 2.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here