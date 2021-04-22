Earnings results for Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Sandy Spring Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. Sandy Spring Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sandy Spring Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.74%. The high price target for SASR is $41.00 and the low price target for SASR is $29.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sandy Spring Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.00, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 18.7% from its current price of $43.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.03%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sandy Spring Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sandy Spring Bancorp is 39.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sandy Spring Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.91% next year. This indicates that Sandy Spring Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

In the past three months, Sandy Spring Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,981.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.04% of the stock of Sandy Spring Bancorp is held by insiders. 60.89% of the stock of Sandy Spring Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR



Earnings for Sandy Spring Bancorp are expected to grow by 47.53% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $3.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Sandy Spring Bancorp is 25.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Sandy Spring Bancorp is 25.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a PEG Ratio of 3.01. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

