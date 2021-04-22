Earnings results for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

SITE Centers last issued its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.27. SITE Centers has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.5. SITE Centers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SITE Centers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.65, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.42%. The high price target for SITC is $15.00 and the low price target for SITC is $6.50. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SITE Centers has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.31, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.65, SITE Centers has a forecasted downside of 26.4% from its current price of $14.48. SITE Centers has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers pays a meaningful dividend of 3.14%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SITE Centers has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SITE Centers is 34.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SITE Centers will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.90% next year. This indicates that SITE Centers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

In the past three months, SITE Centers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.40% of the stock of SITE Centers is held by insiders. 81.57% of the stock of SITE Centers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC



Earnings for SITE Centers are expected to remain at $0.98 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of SITE Centers is 90.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of SITE Centers is 90.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. SITE Centers has a P/B Ratio of 1.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

