Earnings results for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

Sonoco Products last released its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company earned $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. Sonoco Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sonoco Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.59%. The high price target for SON is $69.00 and the low price target for SON is $52.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sonoco Products has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.71, Sonoco Products has a forecasted downside of 5.6% from its current price of $65.37. Sonoco Products has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products pays a meaningful dividend of 2.79%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sonoco Products has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sonoco Products is 50.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sonoco Products will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.58% next year. This indicates that Sonoco Products will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

In the past three months, Sonoco Products insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $36,325.00 in company stock. Only 0.58% of the stock of Sonoco Products is held by insiders. 74.02% of the stock of Sonoco Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON



Earnings for Sonoco Products are expected to grow by 3.87% in the coming year, from $3.36 to $3.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Sonoco Products is 25.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Sonoco Products is 25.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.71. Sonoco Products has a PEG Ratio of 3.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sonoco Products has a P/B Ratio of 3.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

