Gorman-Rupp Company (The) is estimated to report earnings on 04/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

The Gorman-Rupp last issued its earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business earned $82.50 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.7. The Gorman-Rupp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The Gorman-Rupp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.86%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Gorman-Rupp has been increasing its dividend for 7 years.

In the past three months, The Gorman-Rupp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.90% of the stock of The Gorman-Rupp is held by insiders. 53.60% of the stock of The Gorman-Rupp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of The Gorman-Rupp is 32.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of The Gorman-Rupp is 32.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.71. The Gorman-Rupp has a P/B Ratio of 2.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

