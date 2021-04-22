Earnings results for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Tri Pointe Homes last posted its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.98 million. Tri Pointe Homes has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Tri Pointe Homes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tri Pointe Homes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.85%. The high price target for TPH is $26.00 and the low price target for TPH is $15.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tri Pointe Homes has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.50, Tri Pointe Homes has a forecasted downside of 3.8% from its current price of $22.36. Tri Pointe Homes has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes does not currently pay a dividend. Tri Pointe Homes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

In the past three months, Tri Pointe Homes insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,686,268.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Tri Pointe Homes is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH



Earnings for Tri Pointe Homes are expected to grow by 26.26% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $2.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Tri Pointe Homes is 10.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Tri Pointe Homes is 10.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.43. Tri Pointe Homes has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

