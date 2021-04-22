Earnings results for Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Trinity Industries last posted its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company earned $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. Its revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinity Industries has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year. Trinity Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trinity Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.95%. The high price target for TRN is $35.00 and the low price target for TRN is $34.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Trinity Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $34.50, Trinity Industries has a forecasted upside of 22.0% from its current price of $28.29.

Dividend Strength: Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 3.06%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Trinity Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Trinity Industries is 66.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Trinity Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 127.27% in the coming year. This indicates that Trinity Industries may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

In the past three months, Trinity Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $927,801.00 in company stock. Only 23.50% of the stock of Trinity Industries is held by insiders. 95.32% of the stock of Trinity Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)



Earnings for Trinity Industries are expected to grow by 65.00% in the coming year, from $0.40 to $0.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Trinity Industries is -565.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Trinity Industries is -565.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Trinity Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

